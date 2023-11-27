Folk on the Rocks starts selling 2024 early-bird tickets

Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Ollie Williams
The crowd for Serena Ryder on Saturday night at Folk on the Rocks 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Discounted tickets for Yellowknife’s 2024 Folk on the Rocks music festival have gone on sale.

Early-bird tickets went on sale on Friday, priced at $150 for an adult weekend ticket or $165 including the opening-night Warm the Rocks event ($184 including fees and taxes). An adult day pass is $100 under the discounted rate.

This year’s VIP passes, known as Owl passes, are being sold for $500 each ($559 with fees and taxes).

Fifty Owl passes were made available on Friday, offering access to hospitality areas and a performer barbecue alongside a range of other perks. Within an hour, organizers said 50 percent of the available Owl passes had been sold.

The festival is scheduled for July 19-21, 2024. Early-bird pricing lasts until May 12.

Folk’s annual lineup is usually rolled out over a series of announcements in the late winter and early spring.

