Folk on the Rocks starts selling 2024 early-bird tickets

Discounted tickets for Yellowknife’s 2024 Folk on the Rocks music festival have gone on sale.

Early-bird tickets went on sale on Friday, priced at $150 for an adult weekend ticket or $165 including the opening-night Warm the Rocks event ($184 including fees and taxes). An adult day pass is $100 under the discounted rate.

This year’s VIP passes, known as Owl passes, are being sold for $500 each ($559 with fees and taxes).

Fifty Owl passes were made available on Friday, offering access to hospitality areas and a performer barbecue alongside a range of other perks. Within an hour, organizers said 50 percent of the available Owl passes had been sold.

The festival is scheduled for July 19-21, 2024. Early-bird pricing lasts until May 12.

Folk’s annual lineup is usually rolled out over a series of announcements in the late winter and early spring.