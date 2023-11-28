Dozens of people to star in Yellowknife version of Handel’s Messiah

More than 75 singers, a chamber orchestra and a series of soloists will come together in December to perform Handel’s Messiah in Yellowknife.

The singers of Aurora Chorealis are local to the city, while the chamber orchestra will feature both northern and visiting musicians.

Soloists for three nights of shows at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre are Katy Harmer, Oliver Munar and Claire Singer.

Composed in 1741, Messiah is described by Aurora Chorealis as a masterwork that sets up a “powerful and poignant” series of concerts from December 7-9.

This year’s performances have involved extensive research beyond simply mastering the music, the choir said in a press release.

Singers heard from Indigenous theatre specialist Reneltta Arluk about “presenting Messiah in today’s context,” then studied with Elroy Friesen, director of choral studies at the University of Manitoba, who the choir says is “renowned for his innovative, expressive and dynamic approach.”

“Being one of the key narrators of a story that is thousands of years old, the choir is doing more than learning the many, many notes. We are exploring the texts, finding familiar and new meanings, and figuring out how we present Handel’s works in a way that will engage our audience, respect its history and be vibrant and alive today,” conductor and choral director Margo Nightingale was quoted as saying.

In the past, Messiah was performed every five years in Yellowknife. Because of the pandemic, it hasn’t been performed by the choir since 2014.

“The choir sounds great,” Nightingale added. “Whether Messiah is a known or unknown phenomenon in northerners’ December rituals, we hope they will join us for these performances.”

Shows run from 7:30pm till 10:30pm and adult tickets are $40, with youth tickets costing $30.

Tickets are available on the NACC website.