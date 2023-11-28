Boil-water advisory lifted for Délı̨nę

The Northwest Territories’ chief public health officer has lifted a precautionary boil-water advisory for Délı̨nę.

Residents of the Sahtu community had been advised on Friday to boil their water as the water was muddier than usual.

In an update on Tuesday morning, the Department of Health and Social Services said turbidity levels in water from the community water plant had since dropped to acceptable levels.

The department said no related illnesses had been reported and recommended that residents and businesses in Délı̨nę flush their water supply by:

running all cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use;

flushing and cleaning all water-using equipment for at least one minute such as soda fountains, coffee makers and ice makers;

changing all point of use filters;

running water softeners through a regeneration cycle;

draining and refilling hot water heaters; and

draining and cleaning water holding tanks.