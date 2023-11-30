Holiday lights across the Northwest Territories

Communities across the Northwest Territories are getting into the holiday spirit with festive decorating events and competitions.

Here's a guide to the ones we know about. Don't forget to check our guide to holiday markets.

Fort Smith

The Town of Fort Smith is holding Light up the Park from December 10 to 17.

Residents are invited to decorate sites at Queen Elizabeth Territorial Park with lights and ornaments to turn the park into a magical winter wonderland. People can enjoy the displays from 5-9pm each day during the event.

Yellowknife

The City of Yellowknife and the Legislative Assembly are participating in Winter Lights Across Canada on December 7, where important sites across the country will be illuminated in holiday lights.

Residents are invited to gather at Somba K’e Park at 4:45pm and watch as the lights illuminate the park. Starting at 5pm, people can make their way to the Legislative Assembly to enjoy hot drinks, treats and a performance by the Tetlit Gwich’in Dancers. The new speaker-elect will illuminate the lights in the Great Hall and welcome a “special visitor from the North Pole.”

The City of Yellowknife and Northland Utilities are launching their annual holiday lights competition on December 11. Residents interested in participating are asked to leave their displays on from 6-9pm between December 11 to January 7.

Between December 11 and 15, residents and staff can nominate homes they want to see in the competition by emailing a photo and home address. Those entries will be included on a virtual map residents can use as a guide to explore displays throughout the city.

Between December 16 to January 7, the public can vote on their favourite displays. The top five homes will be announced on January 8. The winners will each receive a $100 prize and a plaque.

Fort Providence

The Hamlet of Fort Providence is holding a Christmas light contest. Categories include best use of holiday lights fitting the Candyland Lane theme, best snow sculpture in the shape of a Christmas tree, and the Griswold award.

Residents interested in participating are asked to register with the hamlet before noon on December 14. All categories will be judged between 7pm and 8pm that evening.