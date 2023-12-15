Sambaa K’e holds two elections for chief in three months

Three months after Anthony Ekenale was elected Chief of the Sambaa K’e First Nation, another election has returned longtime Chief Dolphus Jumbo to the position.

Ekenale says he spent the summer on the fire line and planned to begin his work as chief at the end of the fire season. He says he ran for chief in August after residents suggested he put his name forward.

“People started coming to me, asking me to run for chief,” said Ekenale.

Once he returned to Sambaa K’e, Ekenale says he was told he must be sworn in before he could begin work as chief.

“I was elected, and then they told me I couldn’t go to the band office until I was sworn in,” Ekenale told Cabin Radio.

“I told them, when are they going to swear me in? And then they said we have to have an Elders’ meeting. That’s when they decided to do a re-election.”

Jumbo won a new election on November 16 and was sworn in the next day, along with six councillors – Arthur Jumbo, Tony Jumbo, Tyler Jumbo, Violet Jumbo, Ronald Kotchea and Danna Payne – according to a band council resolution.

The new council will serve a two-year term ending on November 17, 2025.

“We had to do it ASAP because we had a lot of things to pass,” said Dolphus Jumbo. “We were sworn in on Friday and by Monday, the councillors were discussing treaty in Yellowknife.”

Four councillors are understood to have resigned earlier this year. No council members could be reached by Cabin Radio for comment.

Ekenale said the community’s Elders’ council initially called for a re-election of councillors after some resigned, but ultimately decided to hold a re-election for chief as well.

‘A lot can happen’

“The reason why we kept the older chief, Dolphus, is because he’s got more experience,” said Victor Jumbo, an Elder who previously sat on council.

He says the younger generation needs more time to build knowledge and experience before leading the community.

“We need good guidance for the young people,” said the Elder Jumbo. “It’s important. The Chief of Sambaa K’e, they really have to look after the land, keep that environment clean from oil and gas industries.”

Dolphus Jumbo says he has served as Sambaa K’e’s chief for about 16 years. Before that, he was a council member.

“It’s enjoyable, having the vision and trying to accomplish and develop the needs of the community,” he said.

“Having a First Nation community to govern themself, and education, is for that next generation to come. I’m pushing for that.

“Now what I see is that in Native communities, there’s not much going out on the land. That tells me we need education fit into this modern system.”

“I’d like to see in the future that this town is nice and drug-free, the way it was before,” said the Elder Jumbo. “Now, it got introduced here, little by little … and young people are using it.”

Helen Kotchea, a Sambaa K’e Elder known for promoting Dene culture, said she is worried about the rise of drugs and alcohol in the community.

“I only worry about the young people,” said Kotchea.

Dolphus Jumbo says he plans to retire in two years, after serving this latest term.

“I’ve been in politics pretty-well all my life, since I was 16 years old,” he said.

“I’m going to try again for two years, try and encourage people, and after that, my retirement.

“The next generation are the priority. We need to build a good foundation for them as best as we can to continue on.”

Ekenale says he’s focusing on spending time with his family. Having spent 25 seasons on the fire line and away from home, Ekenale says he wants to take his son out in the bush. Over the fall, Ekenale took his son hunting and he bagged his first caribou.

When it comes to future plans, he says a conversation with Elders got him thinking.

“They told me another opportunity would come up again,” said Ekenale.

“A lot can happen in two years… you never know.”