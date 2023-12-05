Canadian North extends deadline for Indigenous uniform designs

Canadian North has pushed the deadline to submit proposals for new uniform designs until December 31.

The Inuit-owned airline first called for proposals from Indigenous designers in early July with a submission date of July 14. It initially aimed to complete the project by the end of August.

“By extending the deadline we are able to give more people the opportunity to submit their best ideas and designs,” a Canadian North spokesperson told Cabin Radio.

The company is looking for proposals to “update, connect culturally and improve the functionality of its uniforms.”

It said new uniforms will “better reflect Canadian North’s culture and place in the communities it serves.”

Designers are asked to submit proposals for ID badges, ties, scarves, shawls and other apparel that reflect the company’s Inuit ownership and the communities it serves.

The airline is expected to award the contract to the proposal that best fits the project requirements on January 22. It is aiming to have the work completed by March 4.