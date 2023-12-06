Video of Fort Simpson school incident improperly released, says report

The release of surveillance footage involving a teacher and student at a Fort Simpson school wasn’t properly handled, the NWT’s information and privacy commissioner says.

In April, a photo appearing to show a teacher dragging a young student by the hood of their jacket outside Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School began circulating online.

Shannon Cazon subsequently told Cabin Radio the student depicted in the image, whose face was not shown, was her daughter. She said she was “shaken up” by the incident, which took place on March 28, and that afterward her daughter had complained of a sore neck and back.

“Right now, my daughter is scared,” she told Cabin Radio at the time, “and that is the most heartbreaking thing to see in a four-year-old child who should be excited to go to school.”

Cazon said she reported the incident to the police. Fort Simpson RCMP told Cabin Radio they had conducted an investigation and no charges were laid.

Cazon, who viewed surveillance footage of the incident shortly after it happened, obtained copies of the videos from the Dehcho Divisional Education Council on April 20 through an access to information request. The videos were subsequently published by the CBC in July.

The education body, known as the DDEC, said it had decided to release the videos to Cazon without delay because of the public notoriety of the incident, to minimize speculation about what had happened, and to be transparent.

The DDEC said it had received numerous calls and letters from members of the public either expressing support for the teacher involved or concern for students.

“The picture, despite having no context and being open to interpretation, has had the effect of re-victimizing some residential school survivors who are trying to move past their trauma,” the DDEC wrote in a disclosure notice to the teacher on April 14.

The DDEC said it had “made a concerted effort over the last few years to rebuild trust with the community,” adding that “refusing to disclose the video to the applicant could result in the feeling that we are trying to hide something or that we are not taking allegations of mistreatment seriously.”

The NWT Teachers’ Association wrote to the DDEC on April 17 to argue that disclosing the footage would be an invasion of privacy. While the association requested an opportunity to provide full submissions before a decision was made, the DDEC said on April 19 it had considered the objection but would be releasing the videos the following day. The DDEC said disclosing the footage as soon as possible was “clearly in everyone’s best interest.”

After the videos were released, the teacher requested that the information and privacy commissioner review the DDEC’s decision, arguing the release was an unreasonable invasion of privacy.

In a decision released last week, information and privacy commissioner Andrew Fox agreed that the videos should not have been released so quickly. He said their April release amounted to “unauthorized disclosure of a third party’s personal information.”

Fox said the DDEC had no reason to override sections of the territory’s Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act that require public bodies to consult third parties – in this case the teacher, represented by their labour union – or allow them to ask for a review.

While the footage was not detailed enough to positively identify those depicted, Fox said Fort Simpson is small and the event had such a high profile that anyone aware of the incident would be able to identify the teacher and student.

Fox said he had “difficulty understanding” the education body’s stated rationale for releasing the footage, as the videos “do not provide any information that is meaningfully different than the photograph.” He added there are portions of the video where the student and teacher cannot be seen.

“These portions could cause concern because one cannot tell what is going on, though one can hear expressions of unhappiness or distress,” Fox wrote.

“In my view, a person with traumatic memories of residential schools who was troubled by the photograph circulating on social media is unlikely to be comforted by viewing these videos.”

Fox added that he found there was “no logical connection” between the education body’s decision to release the videos and its desire to prevent loss of community trust.

He said while Cazon was not restricted from sharing the footage and it was eventually published by media, the education council had no reason to believe disclosing the videos to one person would ease the concerns of other community members.

There was also no evidence that a reasonable person would think the public body was trying to “hide” what had happened, Fox continued.

“The public body was, by any measure, treating the matter seriously,” he wrote.

On the afternoon of March 28, the teacher was suspended pending the results of a workplace investigation. She was terminated from her position on April 14.

Finally, Fox said, there is a difference between whether information is a matter of public interest and whether disclosure of information is in the public interest.

He said under the act, a public body should only disclose information “after weighing all of the relevant potential impacts on the public interest and only if, on balance, it is clearly in the public interest.”

“In my view, the potential negative effect of an unreasonable invasion of personal privacy – and the denial of the opportunity to provide full submissions regarding the impact on the third party’s personal privacy – are aspects that weigh against the disclosure being in the public interest.,” he wrote.

The teacher told Cabin Radio they were not able to comment. Cazon, the DDEC and the NWT Teachers’ Association did not provide comment prior to publication.