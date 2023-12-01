Robotics, art, dogs and dorms to benefit from Field Law’s fund

Yellowknife high school robotics, communal art and dog welfare will benefit from money awarded through this year’s Field Law community fund.

The firm this week announced the winners of 2023’s call for submissions, saying more than 40,000 public votes had been cast for projects hoping to receive a share of the $75,000 made available.

Of that sum, $15,000 is heading to the NWT.

Field Law said Sir John Franklin High School’s robotics program will receive $6,000 for an expansion project, while artist Nicole Loubert is receiving $4,000 to help supply Thursday-evening art classes in Yellowknife.

The NWT SPCA is awarded $3,000 for what the shelter calls its Last Litter program, helping female dogs to give birth to their litters before spaying the mom, sending her back to live with her family and finding homes for the puppies.

Finally, Field Law members chose a Home Base Yellowknife project for a further $2,000 award.

The youth support charity says the money will give young people staying in its dorms “the opportunity to personalize their space and also landscape the outdoor space.”