Fort Smith RCMP appeal for help finding 23-year-old man

RCMP in Fort Smith have asked the public for help locating a 23-year-old man reportedly not in contact with his family since Monday.
In a brief news release, police said Lynden Desjarlais was last seen by relatives on November 27 and hasn’t been in touch since.
He is described by police as being 6 ft 1 in tall with black hair and brown eyes.
“RCMP are seeking to confirm Desjarlais’ well-being,” police stated, asking anyone who can help locate him to contact the Fort Smith detachment at 867-872-1111 or use Crime Stoppers anonymously.