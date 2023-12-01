Fort Smith RCMP appeal for help finding 23-year-old man

RCMP in Fort Smith have asked the public for help locating a 23-year-old man reportedly not in contact with his family since Monday.

In a brief news release, police said Lynden Desjarlais was last seen by relatives on November 27 and hasn’t been in touch since.

An RCMP handout image of Lynden Desjarlais.

He is described by police as being 6 ft 1 in tall with black hair and brown eyes.

“RCMP are seeking to confirm Desjarlais’ well-being,” police stated, asking anyone who can help locate him to contact the Fort Smith detachment at 867-872-1111 or use Crime Stoppers anonymously.