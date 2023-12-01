WB praised for quick action in Yellowknife vehicle fire

WB Water Services staff helped avert a larger fire by using their own extinguisher to tackle a Yellowknife vehicle fire as it began, the city says.

Fire crews, an ambulance and municipal enforcement were called to Latham Island shortly after 10:30am on Friday.

A section of Morrison Drive between its two intersections with Otto Drive was closed to traffic for about an hour as the vehicle fire, in a detached garage at 48 Morrison Drive, was tackled.

“The Yellowknife Fire Division would like to thank the quick actions of WB Water Services, who were in close proximity at the time of the incident,” the City of Yellowknife wrote in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Staff used their extinguisher on the flames, which allowed YKFD to quickly and effectively extinguish the fire upon arrival and prevent further damage.”

There were no reported injuries.