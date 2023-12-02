Brush fire temporarily closes Yellowknife dump

Yellowknife’s solid waste facility was temporarily closed to the public on Friday as firefighters responded to a brush fire, the city said.

According to a city statement, its fire division received a call at 9am regarding a small brush fire in the construction waste area of the dump. When crews arrived, the city said, smoke and flames were seen coming from a pile of brush.

The city said staff used excavators to move brush around as part of efforts to extinguish the fire, while a crew of eight firefighters applied water.

The fire was controlled and extinguished, the city said, and the dump has since re-opened.

The city said the fire’s cause is not currently known.