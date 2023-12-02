Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Brush fire temporarily closes Yellowknife dump

Emily Blake·
Construction waste at Yellowknife's dump in September 2020
Construction waste at Yellowknife's dump in September 2020. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Yellowknife’s solid waste facility was temporarily closed to the public on Friday as firefighters responded to a brush fire, the city said.

According to a city statement, its fire division received a call at 9am regarding a small brush fire in the construction waste area of the dump. When crews arrived, the city said, smoke and flames were seen coming from a pile of brush.

The city said staff used excavators to move brush around as part of efforts to extinguish the fire, while a crew of eight firefighters applied water.

The fire was controlled and extinguished, the city said, and the dump has since re-opened.

The city said the fire’s cause is not currently known.

