Town of Inuvik cancels Christmas parade

The Town of Inuvik says it has too few staff to run a 2023 Christmas parade.

In a notice posted to its Facebook page on Friday evening, the town said it “regrets to announce that there will not be a Christmas parade this year due to staffing constraints and limited capacity.”

Last year, a parade was held on December 11.

However, Christmas parades haven’t always been a feature of the town’s festive calendar. One held in 2014 was billed as the first in the town for some years.

“We understand the disappointment this may bring to our community, and we appreciate your understanding as we navigate these challenges,” the town wrote on Friday.

