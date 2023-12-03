Wolf ‘believed to have killed dog’ outside Yellowknife, GNWT says

A wolf is “believed to have mauled and killed a domestic dog” near Yellowknife in the past day, the NWT’s Department of Environment and Climate Change says.

The wolf was seen travelling between Ndılǫ and Dettah, the department stated. The precise location of the incident was not given.

The department’s Sunday statement followed a report of a pack of wolves seen by a dog walker near the city last week.

Wolves are longtime inhabitants of the area and not uncommon.

“Wolves are known to be aggressive toward dogs. It is wolf mating season and these tendencies are often elevated,” the department stated.

ECC said wildlife officers are patrolling and working with trappers to set snares – itself important information for dog owners.

“Look out for signage and stay aware of your surroundings,” ECC stated.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost their pet.”

ECC said dogs should be kept on a leash while an aggressive wolf remains in the area. Dogs who normally stay outdoors should be moved indoors overnight, the department stated, and all sightings should be reported to a wildlife officer by calling 867-446-2073.