Program supporting startups accepting applications

A new program aiming to help startups in BC, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut is now accepting applications.

According to a news release, AccelerateIP can provide qualifying businesses access to education, mentorship, skills development, and financial support for protecting, managing and leveraging intellectual property.

“Intellectual property is critical for startup growth and innovation protection,” Angie Schick, executive director of New Ventures BC was quoted as saying.

New Ventures BC, a non-profit organization focused on supporting tech startups in the province, is leading delivery of the program. Collaborators include the NWT’s Business Development Investment Corporation, also known as BDIC.

“AccelerateIP will be a game-changer for NWT tech startups, offering crucial support and funding,” Joyce Taylor, chief executive officer of BDIC was quoted as saying. “This program will help catalyze innovation and growth in the North, creating new opportunities and supporting a stronger tech future.”

With $12.5 million in federal funding, the program expects to support more than 600 startups.

The news release states that AccelerateIP has three streams of programming. The first stream, education and awareness, offers businesses foundational training in intellectual property. The second stream, strategy, will provide mentorship opportunities and up to $25,000 in funds for legal strategy expertise. Finally, the third stream, implementation, offers up to $60,000 in funds to cover legal expertise implementation.

The program will run until the end of March 2026.