Dehcho Annual Assembly postponed day before planned start

The Dehcho Annual Assembly has been postponed a day before it was set to begin.

In a letter published on Monday morning, Dehcho First Nations Grand Chief Herb Norwegian wrote that it was “with a heavy heart” that the 30th annual assembly and Elders youth gathering would have to again be rescheduled.

The letter stated that Elders and leaders in Fort Simpson had agreed to cancel this week’s events due to “unsuitable accommodations” in the community. An updated letter issued later in the day said the events were being cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The assembly was set to begin on Tuesday in Fort Simpson with the option to attend in-person or remotely by phone or online.

The assembly had previously been postponed twice due to wildfires in the Northwest Territories. It was then scheduled to begin in Fort Simpson the second week of December before being rescheduled to this week due to Arctic Winter Games trials.