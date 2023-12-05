City council receives messages for and against ceasefire motion

Yellowknife councillors considering whether to formally support a ceasefire in Gaza say they have heard from residents both for and against the proposal.

At a meeting on Monday afternoon, councillors discussed three motions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

If they pass, the mayor will write a letter requesting that the federal government call for an immediate ceasefire, restoration of services in Gaza, unhindered access to humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages. The city will also ask the Northwest Territories’ premier to do the same.

The third motion states that Yellowknife’s mayor and council will “condemn all acts of anti-semitism, anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia in our community, and will work to ensure our community is just, safe and welcoming for all.”

Councillor Tom McLennan, who presented the motions, said that when discussing them with residents, some had told him “the city should work within its sphere of influence and has no place taking a position on this issue.”

“I understand this concern and it’s weighed on my mind,” he said. “However, given that a significant group of residents have come forward asking for this, given that other municipalities have set a precedent that this is appropriate, and given the continued scale of death and devastation in Gaza and the status of over 100 hostages, I still believe it’s appropriate for the city to call for a ceasefire.”

Resident group YK Citizens for Ceasefire had requested last week that the city adopt a resolution supporting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Spokesperson Derek Lindman said the City of Burnaby, BC, and mayors of other Canadian cities had already done so.

McLennan said some Yellowknife residents had expressed concern that the current wording of the motions, if passed, would indicate the city is picking a side in the conflict and undermining Israel’s right to exist.

He proposed changing the first two motions to add that the city and territory request the federal government call for “a halt to violence by both the state of Israel and Hamas,” access to humanitarian aid “for all those in need,” and to “continue to reaffirm Israel’s right to exist.”

“I want to make clear that, in my view, calling for a halt to violence is not picking sides,” McLennan said. “As someone in power, I believe it is my responsibility to strive to strengthen and improve our community, our territory, our country and the world.”

Formal vote next week

Councillors Ben Hendriksen, Ryan Fequet and Cat McGurk expressed support for the motions.

“Governments regularly speak about and make comments on areas outside of our direct jurisdiction,” Hendriksen said. “Whether it’s education, social services, immigration policy to name only a few. Just because this one is harder to deal with, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t.”

Hendriksen said he believes the motions are not about taking sides but about calling for an end to violence. He said he supported the city doing so as, in his view, Canada had not spoken as decisively on this issue as it had regarding the war in Ukraine or the persecution of Rohinhya in Myanmar or Uyghurs in China.

“The reality of politics is that people want a voice from political leaders,” he said. “Many, including myself, aren’t seeing that nationally, so they instead are looking closer to home to find someone with any amount of influence, no matter how small that influence is, who cares about a ceasefire and an end to death.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has supported a “humanitarian pause” in the conflict rather than a full ceasefire.

Trudeau last month praised an agreement to release hostages taken by Hamas and establish a humanitarian pause in Gaza, but he said efforts were still needed to achieve long-term peace in the region.

“We will continue to support a two-state solution where a peaceful, prosperous and safe Palestinian state thrives alongside a peaceful, prosperous and safe state of Israel,” he said in a statement.

Fequet said on Monday that when he ran for city council, he never imagined he would have to speak about politics or conflict in the Middle East. He said he questioned whether to weigh in on the topic, but decided to support the motions after receiving an “overwhelming number of emails, messages and calls.”

“My intent is not to offend anyone or create more division in our community,” he said. “Trust me, I hear those members of the community telling council this is outside our scope. And yet the truth is we are not so distant and far away from this conflict as we think.”

Fequet said some Yellowknife residents have family members who are directly affected by the conflict or feel unsafe because of rising anti-semitism and Islamophobia in Canada.

“That is not OK. So let’s be brave,” he said. “Let’s agree on what we can all agree on: that all children are entitled to safety no matter their race, religion and political identity. That the bombing of civilians is unacceptable. That negotiation and diplomacy are the way to peace, not death and destruction and not violence.”

McGurk said she agreed with other councillors who spoke on the issue.

“We should not, through silence, condone violence, Islamophobia, hatred towards Palestinians,” she said.

Other councillors present at Monday’s meeting did not publicly share their views.

Mayor Rebecca Alty said councillors still have time before taking a position and residents have another week to share their thoughts with council.

Mayor and council will formally vote on the motions at their next council meeting on the evening of December 11.