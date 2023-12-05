Nurse ruled to have breached privacy over Covid-19 record check

A lack of training led to a Covid-19 privacy breach at an NWT health centre in January 2021, the territory’s information and privacy commissioner says.

The commissioner’s decision concerns a nurse at the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency, or TCSA, who looked at a patient’s medical records and disclosed their Covid-19 status to someone else – without the patient’s consent or the legal authority to do so.

According to the decision, which was published late last month, a man identified as Patient A visited a health centre in a Tłı̨chǫ community seeking a return-to-work note. He told the nurse he had recently visited another person, identified as Patient B, who had been tested for Covid-19. He said he was concerned for his own health alongside that of Patient B and his co-workers.

In response, the nurse checked Patient B’s medical records and told Patient A that Patient B had tested negative for Covid-19.

Patient A later contacted a member of Patient B’s family and relayed the test result. That prompted the family member to contact TCSA with concerns about a possible breach of Patient B’s privacy.

Andrew Fox, the territory’s information and privacy commissioner, found the nurse breached Patient B’s privacy twice: first when accessing their medical records, then again when disclosing their test result to Patient A.

Fox said while the nurse acted in good faith, there was no need to breach Patient B’s privacy to address Patient A’s health concerns. He said her actions did not help public health surveillance efforts and were not consistent with contact tracing protocols.

“Good intention does not override the privacy protections in the legislation,” he wrote.

Fox said while the potential for direct harm to Patient B was relatively low, the effect on their faith in the agency’s ability and commitment to keep health information private was “not insignificant.”

“It is fair to say that if members of the public come to believe that such unauthorized access events are not treated seriously, public trust in the TCSA could erode,” he wrote. “This could pose significant problems for the communities it serves.”

Fox concluded a lack of awareness about privacy obligations was “at the heart” of the issue.

“Clearly, better training could have assisted the nurse to deal with the situation in a privacy-protective manner,” he wrote.

Under a policy implemented in 2017, TCSA staff are required to complete privacy training within three months of being hired, then annually thereafter.

In this case, while the nurse did receive training before the three-month mark, it was after the privacy breach occurred.

Fox added the nurse had previously worked for TCSA for periods ranging from a few weeks to nearly five months.

“In my view, having an employee in a position for five months without providing mandatory privacy training constitutes a failure to ensure that a key administrative safeguard is in place,” he wrote.

Fox said TCSA acted properly by immediately investigating the complaint. It concluded a privacy breach had occurred and provided a written update to the complainant with a sincere apology from the nurse.

The agency said it had taken several measures to prevent future breaches, including a “tailored privacy discussion” with the nurse and a reminder to all staff of their obligations.

TCSA also identified a “communication gap” regarding the handling of pandemic-related health information and drafted a new policy memo to review the issue.

Fox recommended that the agency ensure all employees, including those working on short-term contracts, receive appropriate policy training.

In his 2021-22 annual report, Fox noted the number of health privacy breaches in the territory had nearly tripled since the previous year, due in part to changes in operations, staffing and training during the pandemic.

Of 234 new files in that period, 55 involved the NWT’s Covid-19 Secretariat.