‘Shed punk pioneers’ to play their first show in Yellowknife

There’s a new band in Yellowknife – and there’s a good chance you could be named in one of their songs.

They call themselves Big Independent and are self-described “shed punk pioneers,” alternatively characterized as a boy band featuring four middle-aged men with facial hair.

Big Independent is made up of lead singer Mike Westwick (aka Big Mike), drummer Peter Adourian (Big PP), bassist JD (Big Jesus Don’t) and guitarist Brian Weadick (Big Baby Brian).

Referencing other Yellowknife acts, the band said they are “too old for Quantum Haze, too young for Prime Time, too sexy for Brenden MacIntosh and Friends, not sexy enough for Flora and the Fireweeds, too talented to jam with Wade Carpenter and not talented enough to jam with Indio Saravanja.”

Weadick said the group formed after bonding while all suffering from diarrhea following a Tex-Mex cooking workshop he hosted.

“It took some time but our deep, vulnerable friendship developed and then we started making music,” he said.

Weadick and Adourian said they were inspired by the moment another young band supposedly claimed there was no music scene in Yellowknife.

“We quit our jobs, we started this band and now we’re going to prove those kids wrong,” Adourian said. (The extent to which people have actually left their job to perform in Big Independent varies.)

Since then, Big Independent have been writing and practising a flurry of songs inspired by their lives and the Northwest Territories – with lots of local references.

Listen to Big Mike and Big Baby Brian from Big Independent play “Medical Travel” and “This is What I’m Doing with my Life” on Mornings at the Cabin with Jesse Wheeler and Scott Letkeman.

Band members said they have a lot of musical influences but described their sound as “shed punk.” They recently moved their practices from a summer shed to a heated winter shed.

“The reason we use that is like, well, what do you keep in a shed? Toys and tools, right? But toys and tools that are a little grimy, a little rough,” Weadick said.

“The bottom line is, we’re not good enough to do anything other than punk rock,” Adourian added.

The meaning of and inspiration for the band’s name depends on who you ask.

Weadick said he had an experience with psychedelics where he thought about genesis, his mother and the words “begin dependent.”

“In our friendship formation and in our band … our commitment to each other is like a deep vulnerability with each other and like a dependence on each other,” he said.

“It’s also a tribute to our mothers and the feminine power.”

For Adourian, the name signifies an anarchist perspective.

“No gods, no masters, independent,” he said.

It’s also how JD and some other Yellowknifers refer to the Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road, which is indeed bigger than the other Independent Grocer.

“We wanted to make music that had lots of funny local references,” Westwick said, adding JD offered up the name at a band practice.

“We were like, ‘that’s perfect.’ There’s an actual local reference, there’s maybe some other levels of interpretation there. And Big Independent is just a very funny thing to name your band.”

Big Independent will be playing their first show – which has already sold out – at The Raven Pub on December 9. Organized by Funny Farm Music, they’ll be playing alongside Frog Poison and headliners Gnarwhal.

For those who have a ticket, Weadick said to expect “high energy and low talent.”

“You’re going to see boys, you’re going to smell body odour and you’re going to hear punk rock,” Adourian said.

The band said they plan to work on an album in the new year. Weadick and Adourian said they may also release a Donny Days album, referencing the NWT government’s mandatory paid leave period each winter.

Band members have lots of ideas for merchandise, including branded rolls of toilet paper – an homage to their origin story – alongside bars of soap, ramen noodles after their song “Heather’s Ramen Noodles,” and razors and shaving cream – a nod to Great Shave Lake, which Adourian said was almost the band’s name.

The band said they may also launch a profile on subscription service OnlyFans.

Jesse Wheeler and Scott Letkeman contributed reporting.