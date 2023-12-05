Christmas uncancelled in Inuvik as town puts parade back on calendar

Inuvik will have a Christmas parade after all.

After cancelling its parade in a notice on Friday last week, the town backtracked on Monday and said a parade would take place on Saturday, December 16.

Town senior administrator Michael Trabysh said he “heard the message loud and clear” from residents who wanted the parade to be reinstated.

“We have a very new management team at the senior director level and I just got here this past summer. We’ve been struggling to prioritize all the projects we have on our plates,” Trabysh told Cabin Radio.

“In one of our recent meetings I said, ‘We can’t do everything, folks.’ We can’t get everything completed and unfortunately, the parade may have been something we weren’t able to accomplish.

“But we had another meeting, took another look at it and realized this is something so important to the town. We have been able to rectify it. We are stretching ourselves thin but we have been able to pull it back together.”

A combination of volunteers and staff will put on the parade, Trabysh said. Call the Inuvik town office if you’d like to help.

The parade will begin outside Ingamo Hall at 1pm on December 16. There’s a cash prize for the best float.

Inuvik’s parade dilemma is indicative of a resource crunch that many NWT communities say they’re experiencing.

For example, senior staff at the City of Yellowknife say they’ve been working weekends just to get presentations ready for council meetings, never mind address the various crises the city has faced this past year. Earlier this year, 36 positions at City Hall were reported to be unfilled.

“We are just a young, new team up here and we’re also so short for resources,” Trabysh said of Inuvik’s situation.

“We’re actively recruiting to fill vacancies and it’s a big challenge, for sure.”