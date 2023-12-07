RCMP officer raised in Yellowknife commended for bravery

Warning: This report discusses the topic of suicide.

“The more I talk about it, the more I think it’s easier to talk about. So many people could have been hurt or killed.”

On the evening of January 31, 2020, Cst Darryl Berube was pushing through his last shift based at Manitoba’s Lundar RCMP detachment, north of Winnipeg.

Berube, who grew up in Yellowknife, had promised himself that on his last shift before being reassigned elsewhere in the province, “I’m not going to let anybody get hurt.”

The events of that shift earned him a Commander’s Commendation for Bravery and a St John Ambulance Life Saving Award at a ceremony in Winnipeg last month.

At almost midnight, the last shift nearly over, he received a call about a suicidal male. When Berube called the man, he listened as the man said he would drive his car into the first oncoming vehicle he saw.

The NWT Help Line is available at any time of day or night on 1-800-661-0844. Kids Help Phone is also available around the clock at 1-800-668-6868 or you can use live chat or text options instead of calling. If you’re trying to help someone who is talking about suicide, the GNWT has a list of resources.

Berube and his partner that day, Cst Walter Chartier, together found the man in his vehicle on the highway – and began trying to avert disaster.

“I had to speed up and pass him to prevent him from driving head-on into another vehicle – and he had turned off his headlights,” Berube recalled in an interview after last month’s ceremony.

“I was trying to watch him through my rearview mirror and my side mirrors to keep him behind me. We were so close that an oncoming vehicle actually had to go into the ditch to avoid a head-on collision.”

Travelling in the darkness alongside a car with no headlights at speeds of 100 km/h, Berube and Chartier were eventually able to box him in between their own vehicles after several close calls. The arrest itself involved what police later described as a distraught man who was aggressively urging the officers to shoot him. Berube and Chartier took the man into custody. RCMP say the officers saved his life.

Those few paragraphs barely begin to capture the event as it remains in Berube’s mind, nearly four years on.

“It’s getting better,” he said, adding that for the longest time, it was “hard to talk about it without almost breaking down and having tears in my eyes.”

Receiving his bravery commendation and a 25 years’ service award at the Winnipeg ceremony, Berube again nearly lost his composure in the moment. He is certain the man’s actions that night were simply “the best option he could think of” in a moment of tragedy.

“I’m glad I was working that night and I was at the right place at the right time,” Berube said.

Born in Uranium City, Saskatchewan, Berube’s family moved almost immediately to Yellowknife while he was a baby. He lived in the NWT capital until he was 25.

His first RCMP posting was to Hay River in 1998 and 1999. He considers the NWT home.

Asked what advice he would pass on to younger members, he said learning to talk about the events of January 2020 with other people had helped him to recover.

“Share your feelings with your friends and your family,” he said.

“If you keep it all in, then it affects you. If you talk about it, then it becomes easier.”