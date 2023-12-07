In pictures: Kindergarteners decorate NWT legislature

As the holiday season nears, the NWT legislature building in Yellowknife is looking pretty festive.
The Legislative Assembly’s Great Hall is now adorned with lights, ornaments and Christmas trees decorated by kindergarten students from Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndılǫ.
Their handiwork will be on display as the legislature’s members choose a new premier, cabinet and speaker on Thursday. Because of this year’s delayed election, the premier has the opportunity of being elected to a backdrop of beautiful decorations.
Check out some of the young students’ handcrafted ornaments in our gallery.
You can see the trees and other decorations at the Legislative Assembly first-hand during the Winter Lights Across Canada event on Thursday night, December 7.
Yellowknife is one of several cities in Canada taking part in the event, in which important sites across the country are illuminated in holiday lights.
Residents are invited to gather in Sombe K’e Park at 4:45pm and watch as the lights illuminate the park for the first time this season.
At 5pm, people can head to the legislature to watch as the new speaker-elect – identity to be decided at the time of writing – illuminates the lights in the Great Hall. There will be hot drinks, treats, a performance by the Tetlit Gwich’in Dancers and a “special visitor from the North Pole.”