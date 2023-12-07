In pictures: Kindergarteners decorate NWT legislature

As the holiday season nears, the NWT legislature building in Yellowknife is looking pretty festive.

The Legislative Assembly’s Great Hall is now adorned with lights, ornaments and Christmas trees decorated by kindergarten students from Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndılǫ.

Their handiwork will be on display as the legislature’s members choose a new premier, cabinet and speaker on Thursday. Because of this year’s delayed election, the premier has the opportunity of being elected to a backdrop of beautiful decorations.

Check out some of the young students’ handcrafted ornaments in our gallery.

Decorations made by École St Joseph School students. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Some of the decorations created by NJ Macpherson School students. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Some of the decorations made by École St. Joseph School students. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Some of the trees decorated by students at the legislature building in Yellowknife. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

You can see the trees and other decorations at the Legislative Assembly first-hand during the Winter Lights Across Canada event on Thursday night, December 7.

Yellowknife is one of several cities in Canada taking part in the event, in which important sites across the country are illuminated in holiday lights.

A glowing Frostbite tree-topper on the tree decorated by Kaw Tay Whee School. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Some of the decorations made by Kaw Tay Whee School students. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

A tree decorated by Weledeh Catholic School. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

A tree decorated by NJ Macpherson School. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Residents are invited to gather in Sombe K’e Park at 4:45pm and watch as the lights illuminate the park for the first time this season.

At 5pm, people can head to the legislature to watch as the new speaker-elect – identity to be decided at the time of writing – illuminates the lights in the Great Hall. There will be hot drinks, treats, a performance by the Tetlit Gwich’in Dancers and a “special visitor from the North Pole.”

Some of the decorations made by Mildred Hall School students. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Some of the ornaments made by École Įtłʼǫ̀ students. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Some of the decorations made by Range Lake North School students. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Decorations made by students from K’àlemì Dene School. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

The tree decorated by students at École Allain St-Cyr. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio