Live: Shane Thompson becomes speaker, is out of premier race

Shane Thompson became the NWT’s speaker-elect as he emotionally dropped out of the race to become premier during Thursday’s key session at the legislature.

Thompson, formerly the environment and communities minister, said he had been encouraged to become the speaker and help the new government set a more respectful tone among its 19 MLAs.

His withdrawal from the race to lead the territory leaves RJ Simpson, Kieron Testart and Caroline Wawzonek in a three-way contest.

In a day as politically meaningful – if not more so – than election day, the NWT’s newly chosen MLAs are gathering on Thursday to select a premier and six cabinet members.

The NWT’s consensus government system, which has no political parties, gives its 19 MLAs the right to choose a leader and cabinet from among their number by secret ballot.

Of the premier candidates, Wawzonek and Testart are from Yellowknife, while Simpson represents the Hay River North district.

NWT premiers have been Yellowknife-based since 2011, and whether this is the right time to change that – or whether a Yellowknife candidate exists that is strong enough to receive smaller-community backing – is a key question on Thursday.

In a column published by NNSL earlier this week, Mayor of Inuvik Clarence Wood said choosing a premier from Yellowknife again would further the impression that the capital is favourably treated. “A premier from outside Yellowknife will have a better understanding of the specific issues faced by communities in other regions,” he wrote.

Wawzonek said last week she was “conscious of the rift” between Yellowknife and smaller communities and hoped to mend it. Testart has pointed out that his mother taught in smaller northern communities and his father is presently Fort McPherson’s senior administrator.

Only seven of the 19 MLAs are from Yellowknife, so any Yellowknife-based candidate will have to win over several MLAs from beyond the capital for their bid to be successful – even if all Yellowknife MLAs back a candidate from the city, which is by no means assured.

How will it work?

Thursday’s action began at 9am with the acclamation of Thompson as speaker – he was the only candidate. In a change from 2019, clerk Glen Rutland will run the entire day’s events rather than the speaker-elect taking over.

A Q&A will take place with the candidates for premier, where – according to the rules used in 2019 – each MLA can ask one question that all four candidates are invited to answer. Candidates have two and a half minutes for each of their answers, so the Q&A could run for some time.

The premier is then elected in a series of secret ballots until someone has a majority.

In 2019, which also involved four candidates, it took three rounds before Caroline Cochrane received a majority vote and became the premier-elect. (It’s worth noting that in 2019, we reached that point before lunch, if you’re trying to work out when to tune in.)

The final act on Thursday involves selecting six cabinet members.

Cabinet follows a formula of two from north of Yellowknife, two from Yellowknife and two from south of Yellowknife, and MLAs will have to abide by that when they vote – they can’t just throw four Yellowknife MLAs into cabinet, or four people from the South Slave and Dehcho.

Everyone nominating themselves for cabinet gets to make a speech, and then there’s a fresh Q&A where every candidate gets to answer, so again, bring snacks. The Legislative Assembly expects things to wrap up by 3:30pm. Live video from the NWT legislature.

Live updates

We don't get given the results breakdown. We will never know how many people voted for Simpson, Testart or Wawzonek in round one.

All we know is that Wawzonek received the fewest votes and therefore has to drop out.

Your thoughts welcome via email. A new round of voting is under way.



All we know is that Wawzonek received the fewest votes and therefore has to drop out.



Your thoughts welcome via email. A new round of voting is under way. We don't get given the results breakdown. We will never know how many people voted for Simpson, Testart or Wawzonek in round one.



All we know is that Wawzonek received the fewest votes and therefore has to drop out.



Your thoughts welcome via email. A new round of voting is under way. Result: We need a second ballot!



And the two contenders will be... RJ SIMPSON and KIERON TESTART for premier.



Caroline Wawzonek is out. Lesa Semmler drops her ballot into the box as voting begins. VOTING FOR PREMIER BEGINS. Advertisement.

I think this will be the last question. Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland asks: will unsuccessful candidates still put their names forward for cabinet?



Surely a yes. Simpson: Yes. Testart: Yes. Wawzonek: Yes. Monfwi MLA Jane Weyallon Armstrong asks how candidates will work with Indigenous governments to increase operations and management funding for housing.



Wawzonek says it's about maintaining relations with Indigenous governments. She talks about moving forward the homelessness strategy released toward the end of the last government.



Simpson says just transferring money to an Indigenous government for operations and maintenance isn't really in the GNWT's budget, but it can "work with Indigenous governments and go to Ottawa."



Testart says now is the time to look at local housing organizations and whether they should be transferred to Indigenous governments and municipalities. "Have we outgrown the need for a centralized housing corporation?" Gotta say, think I might be about ready to end the questions and get to some voting.



Shane Thompson's second question is about help for some of the NWT's smallest communities, known as designated authorities.



Testart wants an inventory of authorities and responsibilities, "then we need to go to Ottawa and say we need to solve this problem." He notes the NWT has reserves that need better access to funding primarily targeted at southern-based reserves.



Wawzonek says this needs significant federal attention and better GNWT understanding. She wants to meet with the affected communities and regional governments. She uses disaster funding as an example, saying there's a "very different situation" facing communities, depending on how the federal government recognizes them.



Simpson echoes the last two answers. He says there needs to be better laying of the groundwork in Ottawa so that those discussions can happen faster and be more informed. "We need to work with the MLAs," he adds. Yellowknife Centre MLA Robert Hawkins asks about municipal underfunding and land access. Will candidates put into ministerial mandate letters direction to close the funding gap and get land transfers done without delay?



Simpson says the GNWT is underfunded for infrastructure, never mind municipalities. "Everyone is doing their best with the resources we have." In terms of land, he says a lot of progress can be made on settling land claims. "We have spent far too long talking about land because of these processes ... we can address those."



Testart says the GNWT has a formula to fund municipalities but isn't meeting its commitment to keep to that formula. "That's fundamentally wrong," he says. He says he'll close the funding gap "and give the communities the $55 million they need."



Wawzonek says the mandate letters will be a significant role for the premier – delegating stuff, in other words, then following up on it. She wants to understand recent reviews of municipal funding before making big decisions. Thebacha MLA Jay Macdonald asks about restructuring the NWT Power Corporation.



Wawzonek acknowledges people feel disconnected from it (an appropriate metaphor). She talks about getting more commercial buyers to help bring residential costs down. To get more commercial customers, she says, the power needs to be greener. The answer doesn't really touch on the behind-the-scenes structure of NTPC (Macdonald had asked about putting NTPC back in the hands of the citizens rather than having a board of deputy ministers).



Simpson notes the GNWT keeps having to chip in to keep rates down, and there needs to be some accountability to government if that keeps happening. He suggests maybe a hybrid board of government and public seats.



Testart says putting deputy ministers in charge doesn't change the fact that NTPC is a public corporation. Things need to change and the power corp needs an independent board, he says. "This is not a way to run a public corporation." Load More