Slippery start for new Toronto-Yellowknife flights

Air Canada Rouge’s second-ever direct flight from Toronto to Yellowknife never made it to the territorial capital on Tuesday, instead diverting to Edmonton.

The highly anticipated non-stop route launched at the start of the month. It offers direct service to and from Toronto three times a week.

However, Tuesday’s flight AC 1945 made the call while over northern Saskatchewan to head for Edmonton rather than complete a landing in Yellowknife.

The city’s airport says it was experiencing freezing rain that day as temperatures crept up to -5C, more than 10C above the average high in Yellowknife for this time of year.

“Several flights were cancelled or delayed” as a result, airport officials said through a spokesperson for the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure, which has overall control of the territory’s airports.

WestJet flight WS 221 was similarly diverted, ending up back in Calgary a little over three hours after it left the same city bound for the NWT.

The diversion of AC 1945 meant Tuesday afternoon’s return flight AC 1944 from Yellowknife to Toronto couldn’t go ahead. On its website, Air Canada said the flights had been scrapped because of weather conditions.

Neither Air Canada nor WestJet responded to requests for comment.

Yellowknife Airport said the freezing rain had “created challenges to air travel” and had been compounded by blowing snow on the same day.

“Yellowknife Airport staff applied a liquid chemical on its runway to address ice that had formed due to the freezing rain. This chemical is typically left on the runway to work effectively on formed ice, to improve braking conditions so aircraft can safely land,” the airport stated, explaining how it had tried to resolve the problem.

“Following the application, Yellowknife Airport experienced snow and blowing snow which created slush conditions on the runway and a return to deteriorating conditions.

“As a result, staff had to sweep the runways prematurely and then apply sand to the runway to achieve acceptable conditions.”

Smaller aircraft don’t require a great deal of runway for take-off or landing, making slippery conditions a little less of a factor. Local operations weren’t understood to be significantly affected.

The new Toronto-Yellowknife flight uses Airbus A319 aircraft, which are more than 100 ft long and can weigh upward of 50 tonnes on landing.

By late Wednesday afternoon, the airport said it was “operating under normal winter operations” with no lingering delays or cancellations.