City reinstating penalties for unpaid taxes, utilities

The City of Yellowknife says it is reinstating penalties for unpaid taxes and utility bills in the new year.

Those penalties have been waived for the past few months as a response to the summer wildfire crisis and the city’s three-week evacuation.

From January 31, 2024, penalties will be applied again at a rate of 1.8 percent on all overdue balances on the first of every month, the city said, until overdue amounts are paid in full.

Any overdue utility charges at the end of this year will be transferred to property owners’ tax accounts. In that case, the city said, pre-authorized tax payment plans will be cancelled without further notice.

The city said new homeowners or landlords should check all utility accounts associated with their property. People who do not have a username and password to access their account are advised to contact the city.