What do you want to ask the new NWT premier?

RJ Simpson is formally sworn in as Northwest Territories premier on Friday – and then sits down for his first interviews in the role.

When we turn up with a Cabin Radio microphone for our allotted 10 minutes, what do you want us to ask?

Sure, we have questions, but you probably have better ones.

Use the form below to submit questions. Before you do, here are some things to bear in mind. The best questions…

ask something to which we don’t already know the answer;

are broad enough for lots of people to be interested in the answer; and

are short and simple so they’re easy to understand.

It can be hard to check all three of those boxes, but those are usually the best things to ask. If your question is about a super-specific issue, it might only matter to five or 10 people, and with only 10 minutes, we want to ask things that’ll be useful to as many people as possible.

We don’t want to cover ground that has already been touched on over this election’s many speeches – sure, we can go back to the same topics, but we want to ask things that move all of our ideas and understanding forward.

And ultimately, we want to ask questions that help us learn more about what the NWT can expect from its new premier.

Got a good one? Here’s the form. We’ll slide as many good questions as we can into our 10 minutes.