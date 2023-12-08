Supreme Court sides with Francophone school board over who can attend

Canada’s Supreme Court says the NWT’s education minister got it wrong by refusing five families’ children entry into the francophone school system.

Under a previous admissions system, some families held a constitutional right to send their children to francophone schools and others, who did not qualify, could apply to the NWT’s education minister for permission to attend.

In 2018 and 2019, five families who didn’t otherwise qualify made applications to the minister at the time, Caroline Cochrane, for their kids to go to schools run by the Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord‑Ouest, or CSFTNO.

The school board supported each application.

Cochrane each time said no. The minister said the families did not meet criteria set out by the GNWT three years earlier, and she didn’t use her discretionary power to say yes anyway.

Since then, two things have happened.

One, the NWT’s rules have changed – since the 2020-21 academic year, admission to the territory’s French first-language schools has been governed by new regulations that give schools more responsibility for the final decision.

Two, the CSFTNO has appealed Cochrane’s decisions through a series of courts, arguing that the way in which those families’ applications were refused “substantially weakens” the right to education in a minority language as enshrined in Section 23 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms – even if those kids weren’t specifically covered by that section.

The case ultimately reached the Supreme Court of Canada last year. On Friday, the court announced it had ruled in favour of CSFTNO.

In doing so, the Supreme Court set aside a 2021 NWT Court of Appeal decision, which found that Cochrane not required to consider Section 23 when deciding whether the students could go to francophone schools.

On Friday, the Supreme Court said yes, the minister absolutely was required to consider Section 23.

Supreme Court Justice Suzanne Côté, writing the court’s reasons for its unanimous decision, said the minister was required both to consider Section 23 and to balance it with the NWT government’s interests.

“The minister’s decisions had a significant impact on the values enshrined” in Section 23, Côté wrote.

“The minister attached too much importance to her duty to make consistent decisions, and gave disproportionate weight to the cost of the contemplated services.”

Even when dealing with students who don’t have an automatic right to a francophone school place, the Supreme Court ruled, the minister had to factor in the preservation and development of minority language communities.

Each student in question – there were six, from five families – had some ties to the local francophone community, even if they didn’t have a constitutional right to francophone education.

What does the ruling mean?

In immediate practical terms, the ruling has a limited impact on NWT school admissions because the rules have already changed.

A situation exactly like the ones in 2018 and 2019 can’t come up again under the current system, and the new system hasn’t faced similar criticisms or legal challenges.

But Jean de Dieu Tuyishime, chair of the CSFTNO board of trustees, said Friday’s announcement represented “a big, big decision for us” and its full ramifications were still being studied.

“We are just ecstatic. We were right all along,” Tuyishime told Cabin Radio.

He said the Supreme Court decision affirmed that “education bodies are the experts in the field of education, which is very important because this decision will have a positive impact on the whole of the francophone school networks.”

A number of other francophone school boards had joined the case as intervenors, as had some other territorial and provincial governments.

The NWT’s Department of Education, Culture and Employment has been approached for comment. Previously, the department said it was committed to “building a renewed relationship” with CSFTNO.

Tuyishime said the school board believes things have already begun to improve since the 2018 and 2019 decisions.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Those students that were refused were already accepted, the government was moving forward, and they were working on having a good relationship.

“We hope this decision just clarifies a ‘cold case’ or misunderstandings of some decisions taken.

“This is going to open the door to a new relationship with the GNWT and put the students at the heart of each decision.”