After months of closure, parts of Wood Buffalo National Park reopen

Some areas of Wood Buffalo National Park that were closed for months because of wildfires and their aftermath have now reopened, Parks Canada says.

The Salt River day use area has now reopened, the federal agency said in a Friday statement, almost exactly half a year after it was closed to the public on June 10.

At the time of that closure, multiple wildfires were burning across the park. Hundreds of firefighters were assigned to various fire complexes within the park throughout the summer.

The day use area’s Dëldël Kué shelter has also reopened but its wood stove is out of action because of “damage sustained during wildfire operations,” Parks Canada said. Trails in the area remain closed and barricaded.

The Hay Camp Road has also reopened, though Parks Canada urged caution.

“While crews have completed danger tree assessments and felling immediately next to the road, there are still partially burnt trees or trees with burnt root systems that remain along the length of the Hay Camp Road,” read Friday’s statement.

“These trees can fall easily and without warning, regardless of wind conditions, and drivers should use extreme caution when travelling the Hay Camp Road.”

Closures still in place include Parsons Lake Road, Salt Plains Road and day use area, Kettle Point Road and its group campsite and the Pine Lake campground are all out of commission.

All hiking trails within the park remain off-limits and backcountry camping is prohibited.

Friday’s advisory warned residents that despite significant snowfall around Fort Smith, ash pits are posing a risk to people out on the land.

“Ash pits are holes in the ground filled with ash and embers,” Parks Canada wrote, adding that “certain areas of the fire are continuing to smoke and smoulder underground.”

“Some ash pits have the potential to be deeper than three feet and could still cause significant burn injuries,” the advisory continued.

“If you are travelling through the park and notice that there is less snow in previously burned areas, it is safe to assume that there is significant heat present. Land users are asked to exercise extreme caution when in forested areas.”