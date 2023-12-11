Great Northern Arts Festival planning return in 2024

While organizers of the Great Northern Arts Festival cancelled events planned for July, they say they “are not done, just hibernating.”

In a news release on Friday, the Great Northern Arts Society announced Adi Scott as its new executive director and said it planned to get back to the festival’s previous “incredible standards.”

“We are so excited to see all of you once we come out of our hibernation,” the news release states. “We have seen how strong and resilient our community can be, and we know that by working together we can get back up on our feet.”

The festival’s board previously told Cain Radio in June it had “major staffing concerns.”

The organization said it is currently looking for community members who are interested in joining the festival’s board of directors. It said it will also soon release a call for volunteers and sponsors.

The next festival is expected to take place from July 10 to 15 in Inuvik and include exhibits, workshops and craft markets.