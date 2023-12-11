CN Rail’s Indigenous advisory council resigns

All 12 members of the Indigenous advisory council for CN Rail have resigned, saying the corporation has “missed the mark on reconciliation.”

Council members announced their resignation, which they said was submitted to CN’s board of directors and will be effective on December 31, in a Monday news release.

Council co-chairs Roberta Jamieson and Murray Sinclair said in a statement they were concerned that continuing their work “would mislead Indigenous peoples as to CN’s sincerity and authenticity to reconcile.”

“As we step back from CN we are earnest in our belief that CN has missed the mark on reconciliation,” the statement read.

“To repair their relationships with Indigenous peoples, CN must acknowledge and embrace their distinct history and legacy, move beyond performative gestures and commit itself to transformative change led by Indigenous leadership across all lines of business.”

The council, which was formed in 2021, is an independent group of Indigenous leaders from across Canada. CN said it created the council with the aim of strengthening its relations with Indigenous people.

The council said its work included commissioning a report on the harm caused by rail companies and making subsequent recommendations to CN.

On Monday, the co-chairs said while CN had committed to developing a reconciliation action plan, they were concerned that “CN had no intention of accepting their role in the historical and ongoing impact on Indigenous peoples.”

“Rail and freight cars represent the strongarm of oppression in early Canadian history, which puts CN in a very distinct category from other corporations,” the co-chairs stated.

“This is a critical inflection point for CN.”

In response, CN issued a news release on Monday afternoon accepting the resignation of Indigenous advisory members. The company also published an acknowledgement of its “historical colonial role.”

“CN acknowledges the past and present-day injustices that Indigenous peoples have faced and continue to face. We also acknowledge the complex history of railways and the role they played as instruments of colonial policies, as well as the intergenerational economic, cultural, and social effects that these policies have had on Indigenous communities,” the company stated.

“The construction and operation of the railways in Canada have affected the land and its original people, their cultures, traditions and ways of life.”

Olivier Chouc, CN’s senior vice president responsible for Indigenous relations, said in a statement that the company was “committed to its journey towards reconciliation” and thanked council members for their work. CN said it intends to release its reconciliation action plan in 2024.

Members of the council include Stephen Augustine, hereditary chief of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, Leanne Bellegarde from Peepeekisis Cree Nation, Tabatha Bull from Nipissing First Nation, Kateri Coade from Abegweit First Nation, Marie Delorme who is Métis, Phil Fontaine from Sagkeeng First Nation, Ricky GL Fontaine from Uashat mak Mani-utenam Innu First Nation, Udloriak Hanson who is Inuit from Nunavut, Mark Podlasly from Nlaka’pamux Nation, and Denise Pothier from Mi’kmaw Nation.