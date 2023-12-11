Premier appoints Joe Dragon as principal secretary

Premier RJ Simpson has appointed Joe Dragon as his principal secretary.

The announcement came in a Monday news release that described Dragon as having a “distinguished 28-year career in the territorial and federal public service.”

“I am thrilled to announce Dr Joe Dragon’s appointment as principal secretary,” Simpson was quoted as saying.

“Dr Dragon’s exceptional breadth of experience and deep commitment to the North make him an invaluable asset to our team. His insights from over two decades in territorial and federal roles and his firsthand understanding of Indigenous and environmental issues position him uniquely to help us navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Dragon is a member of Smith’s Landing First Nation. He served as deputy minister for the NWT’s departments of environment and natural resources – now environment and climate change – and infrastructure, before leaving the public service in 2020.

Dragon founded Dragonworks Consulting in 2020, through which he provided advisory services focused on housing and wildlife management, among other services.

The website for the company states Dragon has a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and a PhD in wildlife ecology and management from the University of Alberta.

“Dr Dragon’s education and experience underlines his profound connection and commitment to Canada’s North and to building strong and sustainable communities,” Monday’s release states.

Principal secretaries are usually considered the most senior aides to a head of government, making their post the top political job outside of the NWT’s elected positions.

Shaleen Woodward was the principal secretary under Caroline Cochrane.

Simpson thanked Woodward for her service.