Canadian charity’s toys arrive in Aklavik

“We started off as a bunch of soldiers at a Christmas dinner, wanting to help out a few people in the community … over the years, we grew the charity to a very large organization.”

Robert Krizanec says that charity, Toys for Tots Canada, is receiving more and more requests to expand its work to isolated northern communities.

Formed 25 years ago, the charity ships toys across Canada. Four years ago, Krizanec says, a conversation with RCMP officer Jason Emmons led to its first NWT shipment, to Fort Smith.

“From there, a social worker in the community of Aklavik reached out to us as well,” Krizanec said.

The year’s first toy delivery arrives in Aklavik. Photo: Toys for Tots Canada

The charity completed its second shipment to Aklavik earlier this month, transporting hampers of gifts for more than 55 kids. This year, Krizanec said Toys for Tots received new requests from Fort Good Hope and Nunavut’s Chesterfield Inlet.

He said the charity has hundreds of volunteers that pack and sort five toys into each hamper, aiming to produce 5,000 hampers or 25,000 toys a year.

“As word spreads, we will probably be getting more requests to support,” he said.

The original Toys for Tots was founded in 1947 and is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. In Canada, the charity began as a partnership between the Canadian Armed Forces, businesses and volunteers in London, Ontario.