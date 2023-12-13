Yellowknife groups ‘eager to share expertise’ on fieldhouse turf

Sports groups that use Yellowknife’s fieldhouse are hoping the city will install new artificial turf and consult them on the project.

The city is about to replace a carpeted indoor playing-field surface that has been the subject of complaint for years. Residents were asked for feedback on two options: artificial turf or a multi-use surface more like a gym floor.

The city said the second option could increase use of the fieldhouse, accommodating sports like volleyball and futsal – which aren’t currently played there – as well as trade shows and other activities during the off-season.

Grant White, the city’s director of community services, said the fieldhouse reaches 95-percent capacity during its “prime season” in winter, but that drops to 22 percent between April and October.

But existing fieldhouse users prefer the idea of turf.

In a presentation to council on Monday afternoon, the Yellowknife Ultimate Club’s Eli Purchase said ultimate, soccer and rugby players, the Personnel Support Program and youth groups all favour replacing the fieldhouse’s two surfaces with high-quality turf.

“As user groups, we’ve been working on this issue on our own and together with other groups for several years now,” Purchase said.

Every year, he told councillors, participation drops as clubs move from the outdoors to the indoors. He said a recent survey of ultimate members highlighted fear of injury as a key issue.

He said replacing both fields with turf would improve safety and increase use of the fieldhouse, resulting in more revenue. If the ultimate club maintained its membership over the winter, he said, that alone would contribute an additional $8,000 to $9,000 in bookings every year.

“This is something where, if you give us a better product, we will use it more,” he said.

While there are other places to play some sports, Purchase added, the fieldhouse is the only place to play field sports in Yellowknife during the winter.

He said user groups have also looked at convertible surfaces that could meet the needs of both field sports and activities that require harder flooring.

In 2022, city council allocated approximately $300,000 for the resurfacing project, which the city says is enough to upgrade one field. The municipality plans to replace the other field’s flooring at an unspecified future date.

Purchase worries that if only one field is upgraded, that could increase competition for time on the “better field” and see bookings drop if users refuse to book the “bad field.”

Bruce Laurich, a soccer player, said he spoke with a company that installs turf flooring a year ago. Laurich said that company believed it could replace both fields for $300,000.

Purchase said user groups were also willing to contribute funding, help with fundraising efforts and volunteer.

He said user groups did not understand why the city had not directly consulted them on the project, as the groups have research of their own and a stake in finding the best replacement surface. He added the groups wanted to better understand how the city decided on the two options it recently presented to residents.

“We are eager to share our expertise on these issues and work with the city to overcome any obstacles,” he said.

“Together, we now have the opportunity to use our experiences to get a better result for the community.”

White said the city’s consultation with user groups had been based on available resources.

Through online consultation, he said 12 uses for the fieldhouse were identified, nine of which cannot use turf-type flooring. Those include volleyball, craft fairs, arts, trade shows, evacuations, movies, concerts, streaming sports and pickleball.

City councillors will vote on a motion to expand consultation on the project at their next meeting.