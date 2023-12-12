NorthWords calls for 2023 book award nominations

Read a book by a Northwest Territories author lately? If you loved it, you can nominate it for the NorthWords Book Awards.

On Monday, the organization said it is now accepting nominations for its 2023 awards. Importantly, the 2023 awards actually relate to books published in 2022. Winners will be announced at NorthWords’ 2024 festival.

To qualify, the work you’re nominating must have been published in 2022 by an author “who has a strong connection to the Northwest Territories,” NorthWords stated. The book must be a novel, children’s book, collection of short stories, collection of poetry or essays, work of creative non-fiction or memoir.

There are two categories, adult and youth. Self-published books are eligible.

The full criteria, including a more exact definition of “a strong connection” to the NWT, are available on NorthWords’ website.

You have until January 31, 2024 to nominate a book. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges before being revealed at the summer 2024 writers’ festival.

Winners receive a cheque for $1,000.

Last month, NorthWords announced the 2022 award winners (for books published in 2021).

Richard Van Camp’s Gather won the adult award, while King Warrior – written by Jay Bulckaert and Erika Nyyssonen, with illustrations by Lucas Green – received the youth award.