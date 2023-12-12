Jackie Jacobson rejoins Tuk’s community corporation

Former Nunakput MLA Jackie Jacobson has been elected as a director of the Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation.

Jacobson stepped down as MLA for the NWT’s northernmost district at November’s election. He spent a dozen years in office, from 2007 to 2015 and again from 2019 to 2023.

Results of the Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation director election, posted to Facebook on Monday night, show Jacobson was elected to a two-year term with 68 votes.

Others elected include former NWT premier Nellie Cournoyea (71 votes) and Darrel Nasogaluak (76 votes).

A tie between Jim Elias and Tianna Gordon-Ruben, who each received 65 votes, will trigger a run-off by-election, the certificate of results stated.

Prior to becoming an MLA, Jacobson previously spent eight years as the community corporation’s secretary and treasurer according to a legislature biography. He’s also a former Tuk mayor and councillor.

Under the Inuvialuit Final Agreement, each Inuvialuit community has a corporation of six directors and a chair. Together, the corporations control the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and its subsidiaries.