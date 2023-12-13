Aklavik’s school and airport lose power in high winds

The NWT Power Corporation says half of Aklavik, including its school and airport, has lost power amid high winds across parts of the Beaufort Delta.

A snowfall warning is in place for Aklavik and nearby communities, with around 15 cm expected to fall in Aklavik throughout Wednesday. Winds were forecast to gust to 50 km/h.

“Due to high winds, the community is currently experiencing a partial power outage. This outage is affecting half of the community which includes the school and airport,” the NWT Power Corporation stated just before 11am on Wednesday.

“We are working to bring a line crew into the community as quickly and safely as possible to be able to restore full power.”