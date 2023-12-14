Watch: Creating an ice menorah

Watch our attempt at creating an ice menorah.

The Jewish Festival of Lights, known as Hanukkah, is an eight-day celebration featuring ceremonial meals, spinning tops and the lighting of the nine-branch Hanukkah menorah.

The dates of Hanukkah are determined by the Hebrew calendar. This year, Hanukkah runs from sunset on December 7 to nightfall on December 15.

In the North, some Jewish residents have taken to celebrating Hanukkah by merging old traditions with new ones, like the ice menorah.

By freezing hollow ice sculptures and lighting candles inside them, you can create an unusual menorah with a northern touch.

We spoke with some longstanding ice menorah makers in Yellowknife who showed us how it’s done. Watch our attempt – and have a happy Hanukkah!