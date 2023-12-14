Highway 3 closed in Yellowknife over tanker incident

Highway 3 is closed between Yellowknife Airport and Deh Cho Boulevard after a tanker truck went off the road.

Both lanes were closed immediately west of the highway’s airport turnoff as of 7:30am on Thursday.

Infrastructure minister Caroline Wawzonek, posting to Instagram, said crews were working to remove fuel from the tanker. A photo published by Wawzonek showed one tank trailer fully off the road and the other strewn across the highway.

Wawzonek said the work would “take some time.”

The minister said initial reports suggested no injuries or spill had taken place.

While Highway 3 is the only road leading south from Yellowknife, the location of the closure means the city isn’t fully cut off. Traffic can still use the Deh Cho Boulevard detour for access to and from the highway. The road closure immediately outside Yellowknife Airport. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.