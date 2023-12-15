Behchokǫ̀ introduces temporary liquor prohibition

Behchokǫ̀’s community government has applied for a liquor prohibition that runs from Friday until the end of Christmas Eve.

The community government’s application was on the basis of “increased reports of alcohol abuse and alcohol-related crimes.”

Applications for temporary prohibitions have to be approved by the NWT’s finance minister. Caroline Wawzonek duly issued a prohibition order earlier this week, according to documentation published by Behchokǫ̀’s senior administrator.

The prohibition can be renewed beyond Christmas Eve and senior administrator Pushp Seth suggested that would be the case, writing on Facebook that the community government envisaged the order “will be extended.”

The prohibition means nobody can drink, buy, sell or transport liquor within the community boundary for the 10-day period.

Behchokǫ̀ has used temporary prohibitions multiple times in recent years. For example, a similar prohibition was in force from December 23 to January 1 last year.