Devon Larabie’s sentencing set for May 2024

A sentencing hearing for Devon Larabie, convicted of killing 22-year-old Breanna Menacho in May 2020, is set to take place in May 2024.

Larabie, 31, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder just as a weeks-long trial was expected to begin.

He had fired several lawyers since being charged with murdering Menacho at his Yellowknife apartment.

At Territorial Court in Yellowknife on Monday morning, a two-day sentencing hearing for Larabie was scheduled to begin on May 22, 2024.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. People convicted of the charge must serve between 10 and 25 years before they are eligible for parole.

Crown and defence lawyers plan to jointly recommend that Larabie serve 10 years before he becomes eligible for parole.

Justice David Gates said he expected “significant community interest” in the hearing. Gates told lawyers to prepare to explain the joint sentencing submission to the public.