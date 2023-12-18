Man charged following Délı̨nę child luring investigation

Police have charged a 19-year-old in Délı̨nę following a months-long child luring investigation.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said they had charged Troy Beaulieu with luring a child, extortion, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The charges have not been proven in court.

According to police, a joint investigation between RCMP in Délı̨nę and the NWT RCMP’s Child Exploitation Unit began on April 26, when police searched a home in the community following a complaint of child luring over the internet. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP said Beaulieu has been released from custody with conditions including not contacting or communicating with people under the age of 16, and not being employed or volunteering in a position of trust or authority to a person under the age of 16.

Beaulieu is scheduled to appear in court regarding the charges in February.