Fort Simpson bison facility gets new federal funding

A planned Fort Simpson bison ranch and meat processing facility has been awarded a second grant from the federal government.

The Fort Simpson Métis Development Corporation received just over $200,000 at the start of 2022 to carry out a feasibility study. Now, the project will receive a fresh $705,000 to “move forward with site preparations,” buy equipment and bring on contractors.

Both sets of funding came from different stages of the Northern Food Innovation Challenge, a program established by federal economic development agency CanNor.

Three other northern projects are also receiving funding.

CanNor said the money will help the Fort Simpson Métis Development Corporation to begin processing bison meat, creating jobs and providing “quality food at competitive prices.”

“Research will also continue into the feasibility of establishing a local bison herd near the community,” CanNor stated. Existing nearby herds are the Nahanni population to the south and Mackenzie population to the east.

Bison haven’t always been a popular northern food source, but the North’s communities are increasingly re-evaluating their food options as the surrounding climate, habitats and costs change.

In earlier documents, the bison processing facility is said to be intended to produce “culturally appropriate foods and address food insecurity by producing dry meat and using innovative food processing approaches that will combine traditional and contemporary methods.”