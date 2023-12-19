NWT celebrates inclusion on 2024 must-visit list

The Northwest Territories is one of North America’s must-see places in 2024 for “unmatched stargazing through an Indigenous lens,” a US travel magazine has declared.

Condé Nast Traveler made the selection a month ago. The NWT’s tourism agency is celebrating the territory’s inclusion on the list this week.

NWT Tourism said it was “very excited” to see the territory chosen by a “world-renowned luxury travel magazine featuring content about the best travel experiences in the world.”

Condé Nast Traveler said it had selected the NWT in its guide to top North American destinations partly because 2024 will bring a solar maximum.

The Sun goes through sunspot cycles lasting roughly 11 years. As sunspot and solar flare activity increases, the usual outcome is more intense aurora displays.

We are currently in Solar Cycle 25, the forecast for which was recently updated. The cycle is now expected to peak in 2024 rather than 2025.

Solar Cycle 25 is also expected to be stronger than the last cycle – which was one of the weakest on record – although it’ll still bring below-average strength.

All of this means 2024 may be as good as it gets for aurora this decade, and potentially the best year the NWT has had for skywatchers since the early 2000s. That said, various factors (not least the possibility that our cloud cover is slowly increasing) govern your final experience on the ground.

“While the Northwest Territories has long captivated the hearts of northern lights enthusiasts thanks to its perfect combination of clear nights and flat landscape, in 2024 it promises to further delight with a rare solar maximum,” Condé Nast Traveler wrote.

The magazine said the year ahead was “the perfect time for a sky-gazing vacation.”

The NWT is one of 12 North American and Caribbean destinations on the list. Quebec also made the cut for “off-the-beaten-track nature and cultural immersion.”