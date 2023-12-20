Wekweètì to get new $1.2M grocery store

Residents in Wekweètì are set to get a new grocery store that leaders say will allow the community to make bulk orders and reduce food costs.

According to an announcement on Tuesday by the Tłı̨chǫ and federal governments, the new store will be a “significant improvement” compared to the operating efficiency and environmental footprint of the community’s current general store.

“The Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation is thrilled about the acquisition of our new grocery store for our retail operations business unit and the community of Wekweètì,” Betty Anne Nickerson, the Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation’s vice president of community operations and labour services, was quoted as saying.

“It has been a long-awaited and critical enhancement to the infrastructure in the community and is a positive step forward to improving service and product delivery within the community.”

Wekweètì is accessible year-round only by air. A winter road exists for a short period each winter.

Currently, the Hozila Naedik’e General Store provides groceries, camping supplies, other goods and money transactions to residents in the Tłı̨chǫ community, which is home to around 100 people.

The new store is expected to have more capacity to store perishable foods and a larger volume of inventory. It will also provide basic banking and postal services.

The two-year project is forecast to cost $1,208,276. The Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation – the economic development arm of the Tłı̨chǫ Government – is contributing $608,276 to the project, with the federal government adding $600,000.

The federal government said a modular building will be transported to Wekweètì via the 2024 winter road for assembly and installation.

“Everyone deserves accessible and affordable food, no matter where they live,” NWT MP Michael McLeod said in a statement. “That’s why our government is making this strategic infrastructure investment in a new grocery store, which will help the community of Wekweètì address some of the challenges community members face buying more affordable food and accessing key services.”