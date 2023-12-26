YK’s multicultural gala cancelled but New Year’s Eve show sells out

A 2023 multicultural dance gala in Yellowknife was cancelled but a sold-out New Year’s Eve event awaits instead.

The Yellowknife Community of Dance, or YK Dance, began in 2017 with a group of five friends – Louis Gaëtan, Audrey Marceau, Umair Gill, Roselle Constantino and Carolane Heon. Today, the organization is the Multicultural Community of Yellowknife, or MCY.

The organization holds an annual dance gala that usually takes place in November. However, this year’s gala – initially rescheduled for February 2024 after the summer wildfire crisis interrupted preparations – was eventually scrapped.

In a statement, organizers said the holiday season would have interrupted the rehearsal schedule and there were “capacity issues that would jeopardize the integrity and quality of the event.”

Despite that disappointment, a separate New Year’s Eve celebration at the city’s Chateau Nova hotel is going ahead as planned – and has even sold all of its 150 tickets, the group announced on December 20.

Gaëtan said this is the second year in which MCY has held a New Year’s Eve event.

This year, he said, the first half of the show is live music featuring singers who live in Yellowknife and are originally from the likes of Newfoundland, Zimbabwe and Haiti.

The second half includes a variety of dances – belly dance, Pagan, Irish jig, Bollywood, and Soca from the island of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean.

Tanya Snow. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Jonel Louis-Jean. Photo: Munya Mataruse

Inuk author and throat-singer Tanya Snow will collaborate on two songs with Yellowknife’s LJJ Barber owner Jonel Louis-Jean, who is working on his first album, One Way.

“I love meeting new people and learning about new cultures, I think diversity is so beautiful,” Snow said.

Natasha Boghal, president of the Multicultural Community of Yellowknife, said tickets are subsidized through grants that help create “spaces for people who don’t always have the means.”

MCY also uses grants to provide free Friday dance workshops at the Quality Inn, and Boghal said the organization has “lot of great ideas” for the future if it can find the funding.

“It makes sense for us to work together so we can create more quality events and shared resources … whether it’s rehearsal spaces or whether it’s cost of hiring somebody,” she said.

“In the next year, my first personal focus is partnerships. And then, based on what the need is, we will probably develop projects together.”