Vietnamese Noodle House’s longtime owners bid farewell

After nearly two decades, the owners of a Yellowknife Vietnamese restaurant are planning to pass the torch.

Kim Luong and Hung Le have run the city’s Vietnamese Noodle House since 2005, offering Vietnamese fare like spring rolls, vermicelli bowls and pho.

“We love the restaurant business,” Luong said, describing relationships the two have fostered with customers and staff, and memories of raising their children in the family business.

“Customers came in with the same numbers all the time, when I opened until now,” she said.

“And when they see me, they say … ‘Why do you remember so well?'”

Luong said she and her husband moved to Yellowknife from Vietnam in 1995. She worked at other restaurants and her husband drove a taxi before they decided to pursue their dream of serving Vietnamese cuisine.

Now, the couple will retire. Luong said it’s difficult to find staff and they can’t do all the things they used to.

She said the restaurant’s sale is pending and new owners are expected to take over by mid-January.

According to Luong, the new owners have said they plan to keep the same menu for now, so people can still order their favourite numbers.

Over the final three days that Luong and Le will operate Vietnamese Noodle House, from January 5 to 8, they will be offer a closing special featuring chicken curry soup with rice and a baguette.

Luong said she is thankful for all the customers that kept coming back to their restaurant.

“We’ve got a lot of customer support. They really love our food, they enjoy it a lot,” she said.

“Even in Covid, they come to support us.”