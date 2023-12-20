Wildfires top meteorologists’ list of 2023’s big weather events

Record wildfires and the resulting smoke head Environment and Climate Change Canada’s list of the country’s top 10 weather stories in 2023.

“This is what climate change looks like. And it’s not pretty,” senior climatologist David Phillips told reporters as the list was unveiled.

“There was no province or territory that was immune, no Canadians that were untouched by the extreme weather of this year.”

Referring to Canada-wide effects, Phillips said: “This used to be a northern thing, an Arctic thing. Skinny polar bears and disappearing ice and the melting permafrost. Now it’s occurring in our backyards and our neighbourhoods.”

Canada’s 2023 wildfire season was the worst ever recorded.

According to Natural Resources Canada, more than 6,600 fires had burned 18.4 million hectares as of November 2. More than 200,000 Canadians were evacuated, including people in Bathurst Inlet, the first time a Nunavut community has had to evacuate due to wildfire.

Wildfire smoke spread across the country and the world, resulting in long periods where people experienced a “hellish orange hazy sky.” The European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service recently reported that Canada produced 23 percent of all global wildfire carbon emissions for 2023.

Phillips said the long-term health consequences of wildfire smoke are largely unknown.

“The numbers are just mind-boggling,” he said of this year’s wildfire season.

“The fires came early, stayed late, were monster-sized.”

In the Northwest Territories, hundreds of wildfires burned more than four million hectares of land this year, surpassing a record set in 2014. Twelve communities, representing the majority of the territory’s residents, were forced to evacuate. Dozens of homes, cabins and other buildings were destroyed.

NWT communities shattered heat and drought records this year. The summer of 2023 was not only the hottest on record in the territory and Canada, but the Earth’s hottest summer ever.

“There are differences between northerners and southerners in terms of impacts that the weather has,” Phillips said, noting northern problems with the likes of ice roads and barges, and changes to hunting and fishing. The North is warming faster than the rest of the planet, he added.

“It has a great impact for people,” he said.

Other stories on the top-10 list included Quebec’s record wet July, historic flooding in Nova Scotia, the April ice storm in Montreal and Ottawa, a Canada Day tornado in Alberta, Hurricane Lee, and cold spells in an otherwise warm year.

“In many ways, this year will be a dress rehearsal of what we see more often in the future,” Phillips said.

“Climate change is about the rare becoming the frequent. It’s about the extraordinary becoming the ordinary.

“I think, though, it will be hard to forget what has happened this year.”