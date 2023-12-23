Watch: If you miss Yellowknife, take a Christmas drive with us

Take a Christmas drive around Yellowknife with us. Video: Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Not everyone gets to stay in Yellowknife. Heck, maybe you even wanted to leave. But the chances are you miss a good, snowy Yellowknife Christmas.

Yellowknife does the holiday season really well. Residents make their houses look spectacular and you’re guaranteed a festive blanket of snow.

For people who no longer live in the city or the NWT, our assistant editor Emily Blake took a drive around Yellowknife with a camera mounted alongside her.

(We sped up some shots. Don’t worry, she wasn’t doing 80 in a 30 zone.)

Come take a short drive and admire the lights with us. You can also check out photos of light displays across the city on the City of Yellowknife’s website.

Happy holidays, wherever in the world you are.