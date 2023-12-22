Woodland Wok & Grill reopens after Hay River’s evacuation

Hay River’s Woodland Wok & Grill reopened on Thursday after being closed for four months due to renovations and the town’s evacuation.

A wildfire that started east of Kátł’odeeche First Nation caused the town of just over 3,000 residents to evacuate in May. More wildfires approaching from the south and west triggered a fresh evacuation from August 13 till September 16.

Restarting business after repeated evacuations has added layers of obstacles for residents like Lucy Tan, the restaurant’s co-owner, who – faced with less income – has still had to pay bills for the intervening months.

In August, Tan evacuated to British Columbia, where she lived with a friend for three weeks.

“Everybody did their best to get through this hard time,” she said.

“It’s really very, very hard for me. But now, it’s better than three years ago when I came here.”

The restaurant opened in 2020 after Tan, a university teacher from China, immigrated to the town with her son.

Hay River’s Woodland Wok & Grill. Photo: Submitted

Moving from her hometown, Shanghai – which has an estimated population of roughly 29 million – to a small town like Hay River was a challenge in itself for Tan, who also had to adjust to the Canadian lifestyle and practise English.

As a single mother, Tan’s decision to make the big move came from wanting a life filled with opportunities for her son, and to “try my best to give him a chance with Canadian education.”

Tan said she was aware of other Chinese immigrants who had preferred bigger cities when they arrived in Canada. For her, the situation was different. Despite the many difficulties she has faced, Tan said she wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

In the years ahead, she wants to stay in the NWT and continue growing her business.

“Hay River is like my hometown in Canada,” she said.

The restaurant’s other owner, Xiaorong Chen, had expressed concern about the future of the business during the year’s first evacuation in May.

“We won’t have any way to make a living if it burns down,” Chen said at the time from a Yellowknife evacuation centre.

“And even if doesn’t, there won’t be revenue coming in while the town is closed. How long will it be until people will want to eat in the restaurant again?”

The Town of Hay River has been trying to support local businesses through its “Hay! Shop here!” campaign, and is organizing an awards ceremony next year to recognize residents’ contributions.