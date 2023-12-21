‘We’ve been heard,’ says airline as Sahtu fuel plan reached

Imperial Oil says extra aviation fuel will be brought to the Sahtu by air, easing a crisis that had been building after a summer fuel shipment never made it to the region.

Airlines serving Norman Wells were placed on strict fuel rations earlier this month because two million litres of fuel that should have arrived by barge was left stranded when wildfires and low water levels got in the way.

Imperial Oil is the sole aviation fuel supplier in Norman Wells.

Airlines in the region had criticized what they said was a lack of warning that fuel in the town was running out. Those companies also queried why no solution had been found between September – when the barge shipment was abandoned – and December, when the shortage was announced.

On Wednesday evening, Imperial Oil said rationing was ending and a plan had been drawn up to bring more fuel to Norman Wells.

“Fuel distribution is returning to normal levels. Additional fuel supply has been arranged, including shipments by air,” wrote Keri Scobie, a spokesperson for Imperial.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding with the collaboration needed to make this happen.”

Norman Wells-based North-Wright Airways said the announcement represented “a win” for the airline, which has reported operating at a significant loss since the rationing system was introduced.

Earlier this month, North-Wright said it was receiving just under 7,000 litres of fuel weekly but needed 22,000 litres for normal operations. As a result, the airline had to carry extra fuel from Yellowknife, meaning fewer passengers could board each flight – and more flights had to be operated.

The fuel shortage “put the onus on the companies to make it work for their customers, and to make it work by carrying that cost and the loss,” said the airline’s human resources and safety manager, Susan Wright.

“We’ve had to fly more to move the same amount of people, which comes at a huge loss to us.”

“We’ve been heard. They’re listening,” said North-Wright president Travis Wright of Imperial’s decision to bring in extra fuel by air.

When that shipment will occur was not immediately clear. The airline expects it to happen by mid-January, after which the winter road to Norman Wells ought to be available for further shipments by land.

Imperial did not specify whether the company itself would bear the cost of the fuel airlift. It’s possible that government funding could play a role. The territorial government, which isn’t normally involved in Norman Wells fuel sales, directed Cabin Radio to Imperial Oil for comment.

“We have asked the question: are we and our customers going to be paying for this? And the answer was no,” said Susan Wright.

“When the fuel is actually airlifted here and is on site, that will be the moment where we say, ‘OK, we’re good now.’ Until that happens, we are kind-of holding our breath.”

Travis Wright said that while rationing has been eased, the amount of fuel available to North-Wright is still not the full 22,000-litre allocation.

“We can’t just operate as totally normal, but they have opened it up, which helps us for now,” he said.

“Sometimes you can say the squeaky wheel’s got the grease, right? But we really needed the grease this time around.”