Come work with us on Cabin Radio’s next exciting projects

Cabin Radio is looking for a new team member to help manage a range of exciting projects. Here’s what we’re looking for and how to apply.

We’re calling this role a project manager but really, the right candidate has a huge opportunity to sculpt their job into the things that motivate them the most.

Cabin Radio has a range of audio and video projects – and plenty of other interests, from merchandise to ad sales and graphic design. We’re searching for someone who can join our team and quickly help us make more things happen.

We’re looking to hire someone like this:

A quick, efficient worker who likes being given control of a project

Someone who enjoys a wide range of tasks and responsibilities

A person who is creative and thinks of different ways to see things

Someone who can stay on top of logistics and keep things organized

Someone comfortable speaking with lots of different people face to face or by phone

If you like audio, video and broadcasting, and have a little experience, that’s an asset – but it’s not a dealbreaker if that’s not you.

In return, we can offer:

A wide range of interesting and engaging projects to work on

A job at an innovative, independent, locally owned employer that has a big impact on the communities it serves

Training from us on all the different things we do, and access to the right software and hardware

Flexible working, the ability to work a four-day week if preferred, and a competitive salary and benefits program with plenty of vacation

The chance to be a part of projects that make a difference and help to inform and entertain residents of the NWT

A small, friendly team of colleagues and downtown Yellowknife office space

As examples, you could be helping to run the next Yellowknife Burger Week, planning Extreme Duck Racing 2024, supervising an important ad campaign on a topic that affects many NWT residents, overseeing the design of our summer 2024 merch, shooting video against our green screen or helping to produce a new podcast series.

The reason we call this a project manager’s role is because we’re looking for someone who can learn quickly, work with the rest of our team as an equal and take on responsibility for some of the big things we’re doing. You’ll also have the opportunity to pitch ideas of your own and select some areas you’d like to focus on.

If you’re interested in joining the team, email our general manager, AJ, with:

Your résumé

A cover letter outlining why this job appeals to you and why you’re a good fit

Your contact information

You don’t have to have been a project manager, or gone to school for it, to apply. We just have a bunch of projects and we’re excited to work with someone on them. It’s more about the skills than the job title. We’ll help you develop the role over time so it becomes a job you love doing and thrive in.

This position was first advertised on December 21, 2023. It will remain open until we’ve found the right candidate.